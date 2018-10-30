Soda politics: Follow the money and reject I-1634

Ever wonder who’s paying for all those flyers in your mailbox and TV ads predicting outlandish increases in your groceries? Over $20 million has been spent by the beverage industry to keep you hooked on their sugar-filled drinks.
Consider this: The cost of treating diseases caused by excess sugar intake far exceeds the price the major beverage companies are willing to pay to besiege us with their ads.
There is no evidence that any city in our state is planing any type of grocery tax. Sugar-filled beverages are not groceries. A tax on sugar drinks will reduce the long-term cost associated with their use.
We all save when our health insurance costs stay in check with reduced sugar consumption. As usual this adage rings true: Follow the money. Vote not on Initiative 1634.
