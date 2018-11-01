TNT endorsement: Candidate skin color irrelevant

Re: “Keep steady incumbents in Federal Way area district,” (TNT endorsement, 10/11).
The editorial cites three candidates running for office and lists their backgrounds, accomplishments and positions. However, it showed bias to Rep. Kristine Reeves by describing her as “a working mom with two kids under the age of 6 and a woman of color...”
Really? Since when does the color of a person’s skin have anything to do with her qualifications? It’s against the law to ask for skin color on an employment application.
In Martin Luther King’s “I Have a Dream “speech, he said he would look forward to the day when people were judged on the content of their character, not the color of their skin.
Come January, you hypocrites will praise MLK and his vision.
