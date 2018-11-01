Judges: Williams brings strong resume

Thanks for the attention you’ve given to Pierce County District Court elections, and for your endorsement of Karl Williams for judge.
This court touches tens of thousands of people and businesses each year and has perhaps the greatest direct impact of any part of local government. I can imagine no one better qualified to serve than Williams.
He’s personally heard thousands of District Court cases over the past 20 years as pro tem (temporary) judge and is rated “exceptionally well qualified” by the Pierce County Bar Association.
Additionally, I’ve observed Williams in candidate forums and informal interactions and he’s consistently thoughtful, clear and considerate.
He’s exactly the kind of person I’d want to see on the bench if I’m ever in the courtroom.
