Arts tax: No handouts for big-budget nonprofits

Tacoma’s Proposition 1, if passed, would spend millions of taxpayers’ dollars to fund increased access to cultural programs and services in Tacoma.
However, it’s likely that some of the area’s most well-funded nonprofits will receive plenty of dollars, even if they’re financially capable of increasing community access without a public subsidy.
Some of these organizations are pouring money into the yes campaign. For instance, the Tacoma Art Museum would be a likely recipient of funds and has contributed at least $20,000 to help pass Prop 1.
Yet the museum’s most recently available public tax records (2016) show it had net assets or fund balances of about $65 million. Compensation of just one key employee was nearly $200,000 that year.
The museum is among many organizations that offer cultural benefits to the city and enrich our lives. But the largest and wealthiest of these organizations don’t need a taxpayer handout to offer more free and low-cost access.
Other social issues, some life and death, should be a priority for increased funding. But if we’re going to pay for cultural access, let’s make sure the money goes to organizations and people who really need it.
