Carbon tax: We have no more time to dither

We are treating the atmosphere as an open sewer for greenhouse gases, and the bill has come due.
Initiative 1631 is a modest but vital step in building a clean-energy economy and creating a fighting chance to avoid the worst harm from climate change.
Washington is not the first government to put a price on carbon pollution, nor will it be the last.
Fossil fuel interests have pumped $25 million into opposing I-1631 because they know more states will soon follow if it passes.
Which is more important: the bottom line for Big Oil – or clean air and a livable future for our children?
