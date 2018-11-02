Letters to the Editor

Carbon tax: We have no more time to dither

By Craig Cogger

Tacoma

November 02, 2018 04:38 PM

We are treating the atmosphere as an open sewer for greenhouse gases, and the bill has come due.

Initiative 1631 is a modest but vital step in building a clean-energy economy and creating a fighting chance to avoid the worst harm from climate change.

Washington is not the first government to put a price on carbon pollution, nor will it be the last.

Fossil fuel interests have pumped $25 million into opposing I-1631 because they know more states will soon follow if it passes.

Which is more important: the bottom line for Big Oil – or clean air and a livable future for our children?

