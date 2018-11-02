Arts tax: Will adults step up for kids like me?

When I was 13, I battled missing my father, depression and eating disorders. Art therapy gave me a platform that would not judge or criticize my emotions.
The safety I found led to recovery, allowing me to dance again and see the beauty in myself.
While art made me healthy and ambitious today, not everyone has the opportunity to experience its impact. Proposition 1 would allow kids to enjoy their passions without burdening their families.
Art, science, and culture give youths healthy outlets but most importantly, hope in themselves. If youths can attend neighborhood programs and events, they will engage in their passions instead of delinquency, inspiring them to create change or step out of poverty.
While Tacoma faces issues like homelessness, Proposition 1 gives children suffering from these problems a desire to strive for meaning in life, creating a generation of advocates from all backgrounds.
Without hesitation, I’d pay a few extra cents for something so kids can excel in their passions and strengthen their communities. But since I can’t vote yet, I put my trust in adults.
By voting yes on Proposition 1: Tacoma Creates, adults can shape the talented, future leaders of Tacoma.
