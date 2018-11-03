Bethel bond: School more than a place to me

Because I get to school earlier than others normally would, I am able to see it prior to the flood of students traveling through the hallways. When I do, it doesn’t appear so bad.
Sure, there are stains in the ceilings and rust on the lockers. No big deal. The decaying of the portables is just a temporary issue, nothing a hammer and nail can’t fix.
This should not be a student’s experience.
Mind you, we are grateful our school is still intact, we would just appreciate an improved space in which we learn. Considering various factors, a student may find school to be there only stable area of condition.
If we can’t manage to uphold the structure of the building, how do we expect students to want to come to school? Please thoroughly consider how you vote Nov. 6.
