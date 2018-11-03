Climate: I-1631 good for all, birds included

We often feel frustrated by climate change. How can individuals make a difference? This year, Washington voters can make a significant difference – by voting yes on Initiative 1631.
It’s all too easy to burn fossil fuels, even though we know they’re bad for us. I-1631 makes pricing incentives work for us instead of against us. It provides incentives to turn away from fossil fuels and towards renewable energy.
We can reject the record spending of $25-plus million, funded almost solely by the oil and gas industry who oppose this citizen initiative, which was put together by environmental groups, organized labor, minorities and tribes.
Tahoma Audubon has been a leader in fighting climate change, recognizing the devastating impact it has on birds.
We support I-1631. We owe it to those who will inherit the world we leave behind.
(Wang is past president of Tahoma Audubon Society and a former state legislator.)
