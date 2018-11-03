I-1631: Puyallup and other gems need saving

As a Puyallup local, I’ve noticed an exponential amount of dying trees, smog, dry and warmer temperatures, and it is frightening.
I take my grandchildren to the Puyallup Hatchery and the trails through Clarks Creek Park, and I want to preserve these natural resources.
As a community we need to unite to protect these finite resources that are highly impacted by the output of fossil fuels.
Initiative 1631 will help transition us from using fossil fuels to cleaner energy to preserve and invest in clean air, water and healthy forests.
Being retired, a wife, mother and grandmother, I am concerned with preserving the environment but also my finances. Through I-1631 there is a fund set up for investments in communities.
I have peace of mind that the funds generated from I-1631 will exclusively be used for programs to meet the main objective of creating cleaner energy to sustain Washington’s natural resources.
