I-1631: Emissions cut would be negligible

All those who think Initiative1631 will have any noticeable or measurable impact on climate change are fooling themselves.
How much reduction in Washington’s share of global emissions do you suppose would be necessary to reverse warming and its effects? By how much do you suppose I-1631 can reduce our emissions?
Calculations based on EPA estimates in 2014 and projected reductions in the text of I-1631 reveal that an approximate 0.06-percent reduction of global carbon dioxide emissions by the year 2035 is what proponents hope our billions of dollars in added fuel costs will accomplish.
It would interesting to hear a group of qualified climate scientists try to explain how such a minuscule reduction 17 years from now could possibly save Washington from any consequences of global warming.
I’m not holding my breath.
