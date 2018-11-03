Letters to the Editor

Carbon fee: If B.C. can do it, so can we

By Daniel A. Worthen

University Place

November 03, 2018 04:57 PM

Re: “Carbon Tax: Say no to I-1631 slush fund” (TNT letter, 11/1).

In the face of the real, planet-altering calamity that is upon us, what would the letter writer offer as an alternative? Carrying on with business as usual — in other words, largely doing nothing — has ceased to be an option.

To quote Debra Roberts, co-chair of the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change Working Group II: “The decisions we make today are critical in ensuring a safe and sustainable world for everyone, both now and in the future.”

A decade ago, British Columbia voters passed a similar — but even more wide-ranging — initiative, and they are doing just fine. If they can do it, why can’t we?

We need to act boldly for a change and stop dithering.

  Comments  