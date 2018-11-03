Bethel bond: A vote for confidence, not distrust

We implore voters to end the cycle of distrust between Bethel School District, students and taxpayers.
We are not at odds with each other. Schools benefit students and teachers, but they also build the future of our community.
We need the confidence of our neighbors, that they believe we will succeed and one day pay dividends to the area. However, we cannot and do not have confidence in a high school that is close to being condemned.
This is a very clear sign that students do not matter at Bethel, and eventually they will move away or give up. This is not about the money; it is about where our values lie.
We ask you to pass the bond, but only if you are willing to make that long-term change, only if you are willing to invest in your community.
We ask you to vote not for a bond, but for confidence in us, the students.
