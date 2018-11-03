Libraries: Good medicine needs voter support

As a pediatrician, I write prescriptions for children to read and to be read to. Thank you to the Pierce County Library System for “filling” those prescriptions.
The system needs our yes vote to continue its lauded service of books for babies, science backpacks for school-age children and online help with homework in real time to help children succeed.
Without our yes vote, the libraries will be forced to cut hours, books, classes, and possibly close up to three libraries. At just $2.75 more a month, the owner of a home assessed at $320,000 will help restore the system’s funding.
This is only the second time in the 72-year history of the Pierce County Library System that a levy lid lift has been on the ballot. Voting yes will make sure families and our communities will be the stronger for it.
Comments