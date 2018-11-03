Ethics: Former AG crosses line on I-1631

Everyone has probably seen the TV ads featuring Republican Rob McKenna, which describe him as “former Washington state attorney general and consumer advocate,” condemning the carbon tax Initiative 1631.
In the ad, astonishingly, McKenna does not disclose that Chevron, which has donated $500,000 to the No On I-1631 campaign, is a client of McKenna’s law firm. McKenna is a paid shill for Chevron and conceals that from the voting public.
A kid in his first week of law school recognizes the huge conflict-of-interest ethical breach here. That a former attorney general would commit such a breach is beyond comprehension.
