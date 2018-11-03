Peninsula: Attacks on Jesse Young unwarranted

Rep Jesse Young is an extremely honest and ethical family man who has worked hard and thoughtfully for his constituents.
Young has suffered a series of baseless attacks from opponents, charging campaign violations for such minor things as his mother sitting down at his Town Hall table and committing an infraction unknowingly.
None of the minor or dismissed charges involved him using taxpayer money for political gain. He is an above board, honest and transparent politician.
I know Young well. He is an intelligent voice of common sense for us in Olympia.
