Transgender: Federal policy changes are harmful

Re: “Trump officials want to redefine gender at birth, erase transgender protections,” (TNT, 10/22).
I am writing as an older, very privileged white woman who also happens to be transgender.
I am angry. I am sad. I am here living my truth openly and honestly as the woman I know myself to be.
The federal government appears intent on using words to erase my existence. I assure everyone that I am real. I will not allow the government to erase me, no matter how hard it tries.
Today, my concern is not for myself but rather for the youth of our country who know themselves to be different than their parents and society assumed them to be, based solely on the appearance of their genitals at birth.
I am in awe of, and have so much respect for, parents who believe their children when they tell them they’re different and who continue to offer unconditional love and support.
This is a really big deal. Believe it. Be strong. Never give up.
