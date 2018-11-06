Immigration: Why afraid of poor, brown people?

Since his declaration to run for president in 2015, Donald Trump has done everything in his power to belittle, defame and condemn immigrants, specifically non-white immigrants.
And to what purpose? The inflammation of the fears of a minority of Americans, who are convinced by ultra-right commentators and politicians that the country will be destroyed by all those "others."
But the country won't be destroyed, just as our ancestors who came from every other country on the planet, weren't destroyed.
Immigrants built this country, defended this country, strengthen this country. We are all the product of immigration.
Now Trump is on another rant against humans fleeing some of the worst violence in the hemisphere, possibly the world. He threatens to line our southern border with the Army.
And he wants to cut off aid to those countries, which will make their situations even worse.
Is this really us? Are we that afraid of poor brown people?
Why don't we hear of every Christian minister raging against this demeaning of every Christian tenet?
