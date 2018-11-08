LNG: A step in the right direction

If there was ever a time to rely on science, it is now.
Noisy protests and undocumented assertions by environmental activists cannot overshadow the facts regarding TOTE Maritime’s conversion of its Orca-class ships to LNG fuel.
Make no mistake, the draft Environmental Impact Statement, which was vetted by just about every federal, state and local agency, concluded that (1) LNG is safe; (2) it will reduce greenhouse emissions by 13.5 percent, and (3) it meets or exceeds every legal standard.
The Puget Sound Clean Air Agency should approve this critically important project, because to delay the environmental benefits of converting from diesel to LNG is unconscionable.
