Wildfires: Trump shows sheer ignorance

In typical dystopian ignorance, President Trump blamed foresters for the destructive California wildfires that have taken so many innocent lives.
Instead of blaming foresters, the POTUS should offer support, consolation and find sensible solutions to prevent climate disasters like this from happening.
The fires are caused by drought, deforestation, fossil fuels, global warming, climate change and underfunded land management agencies -- not by professional foresters.
This is a slap in the face, uttered by a fool who does not take time to understand science or land management.
Anyone paying attention will notice that this is the same response the president used to bungle, confuse and exacerbate the ongoing humanitarian crisis in Central America.
Instead of offering help, the POTUS threatened to cut off all aid, which will worsen poverty, rampant crime, injustice and refugee migration.
What logical reason is there to cut funding for land management and assistance to help create safe, democracies in Central America? There is none.
It’s pure, unadulterated, embarrassing stupidity, direct from the president of the United States.
