Trump opposition: Why blindly follow the elites?

People elected Donald Trump, like Andrew Jackson, to restore America’s democracy and strength, taking it away from an inept elite.
I can understand Clinton, Obama, and the D.C. politicians hating him, but I don’t understand why some citizens and college students blindly follow.
Their hatred of Trump is based upon loss of power, offers nothing but knee-jerk resistance and tells us deplorable, tax-paying, law-abiding citizens we don’t count.
Is there a course for common sense in one of those leftist colleges, or are we stuck with Saul Alinsky professors who for some reason want to destroy America?
Do they think atheism and socialism have redeeming qualities? Are they upset with Trump’s kept promises instead of their self-serving, corrupt “politics as usual.”
It’s time for the elites to stop putting themselves above the good of the nation and the will of the people.
