LNG plant: Web of complex issues to untangle

“New criticism raised about LNG plant project,” (TNT, 10/27).
TNT reporter Debbie Cockrell’s excellent article explained many issues related to Puget Sound Energy’s proposed liquefied natural gas plant. I also saw the outline of an “issue ecosystem” around the LNG debate.
Environmental risk/benefit is the defining issue, but perhaps more important are questions about uses of the Port and Tideflats.
What’s required to be a maritime leader in the years ahead? Is on-site LNG vital to the Port’s competitiveness? What role should manufacturing play in Tacoma’s future? What kinds of manufacturing?
Native people stand at another part of the issue ecosystem. Much is at stake for the Puyallup Tribe in economics, in legal precedent and in the continuity of heritage.
Government credibility is a fourth issue. Who do we trust when different agencies use different metrics, or when metrics are strained through political and bureaucratic filters?
And what of the upcoming “Sub-Area Plan” for the Port and Tideflats, in which stakeholders try to answer these questions? If the LNG plant has a 20-year life, should it be considered in the context of the plan?
I don’t have answers, regrettably. I only have a sense the LNG debate is about more than baffling acronyms and microscopic quantities.
