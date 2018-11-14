Letters to the Editor

Caravan: Dehumanizing migrants is despicable

By Karin Morris Tacoma

November 14, 2018 04:16 PM

Recently I heard our president refer to alleged gang members in the so-called immigrant “caravan” as “animals.”

Women, children and men are fleeing a country full of violence and poverty, wanting better lives for themselves.

Surely there are people in this group who have engaged in criminal acts. Any large group will have a certain percentage of this in it. But to call them “animals” is despicable.

It puts them in a category outside of ourselves and thus allows us to treat them as things devoid of human attributes.

This is what Hitler did with the Jews; then the Germans treated the Jews like animals and slaughtered millions of them.

Yes, the current movement of refugees all over the world is a big problem. We need an immigration policy that is humane but also protects our borders.

Good luck achieving this in our current divisiveness. When will we come together?

