Caravan: Dehumanizing migrants is despicable

Recently I heard our president refer to alleged gang members in the so-called immigrant “caravan” as “animals.”
Women, children and men are fleeing a country full of violence and poverty, wanting better lives for themselves.
Surely there are people in this group who have engaged in criminal acts. Any large group will have a certain percentage of this in it. But to call them “animals” is despicable.
It puts them in a category outside of ourselves and thus allows us to treat them as things devoid of human attributes.
Be the first to know.
No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story.
#ReadLocal
This is what Hitler did with the Jews; then the Germans treated the Jews like animals and slaughtered millions of them.
Yes, the current movement of refugees all over the world is a big problem. We need an immigration policy that is humane but also protects our borders.
Good luck achieving this in our current divisiveness. When will we come together?
Comments