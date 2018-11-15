Gun violence: Chasing motives seems pointless

“Gunman storms club, killing at least 12,” (TNT, 11/9).
First there was the “dumbing down” of America. Now we’re having to deal with the numbing down of the country. The latest example is the mass shooting at Thousand Oaks, California.
A relative of one of the victims noted that it was the usual case of mental or emotional instability combined with easy access to a semi-automatic weapon.
So the question is: Why do authorities spend so much time looking for a motive? If someone is so terribly unhinged, why try to find some logical explanation for his acts when there is none?
Their time would be better spent figuring out how to keep guns out of the hands of these poor souls.
