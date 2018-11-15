Sessions firing: What is Trump so afraid of?

Former Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ letter to President Trump begins “At your request”. In other words, he was fired the day after Democrats took the majority of the House.
Trump has berated Sessions from the time he recused himself from the Mueller investigation. Trump believes the sole purpose of the attorney general and the Justice Department is to protect the president.
Trump appointed Matthew Whitaker to the vacancy. Whitaker has supported the president concerning the Mueller investigation and has publicly stated how the AG could restrict it. Conflict of interest?
Many legal scholars believe the Whitaker appointment is unconstitutional because he was not confirmed by the Senate. In the normal process, Deputy AG Rosenstein would move up to AG.
But this would not help the president and House and Senate Trumpublicans in obstructing the investigation into Russian involvement in the 2016 election.
Trump continues to ignore the Constitution and government norms. He believes that he can do whatever he wants.
But the U.S. is not a banana republic and Trump is not above the law. What is he afraid this investigation will find?
