Gun hatred: Owners now deemed criminals

It is illegal for a minor to be in possession of a firearm. It is illegal to use a firearm, or any other weapon to threaten or cause harm to another person for any reason other than self defense.
We could go on all day about the illegal acts that people do, with or without weapons. The point is that several laws are broken each time someone commits these despicable acts.
Another “Band-aid” gun control law makes no difference to the criminal.
The only thing that the passage of Initiative 1639 will do is create an illegal and unconstitutional law that will only affect law-abiding firearms owners and essentially criminalize owning a firearm and having it where you can access it.
It also creates a permanent record of gun registration, which sets the stage for confiscation -- something the lying gun-control advocates said they would never do.
Ron Vietz, Edgewood
