Trump haters: Mainstream media crosses line

Everyone should watch the recent White House press conference online (11-7). It was a disgraceful display of hostility towards President Trump.
CNN’s Jim Acosta’s conduct was rude and disrespectful and his press pass was pulled (temporarily). It’s about time. Another journalist’s question insinuated Trump was a “White” Nationalist (racist).
The Democrats have falsely accused Republicans of being racists for years: George W. Bush, John McCain, Mitt Romney and now Trump. Anyone see a pattern?
Trump was the only one to push/fight back, which caused the mainstream media to become completely unhinged. They despise Trump and are willing to give a voice to anyone willing to smear him, even a White House official in an anonymous New York Times op-ed.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Comments