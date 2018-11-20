Police memorial: Worn flags a source of dismay

Re: “Fallen officer memorial due for some TLC,” (TNT, 11/15).
I read with some dismay and sadness, and a bit of anger, the editorial about the condition of the flags at the memorial for the fallen Lakewood Four officers at the former Forza coffee shop.
We should be honoring and remembering their sacrifice. This is not appropriate to have allowed the flags to become so damaged.
I am in the process of re-landscaping my yard, including installing a flagpole, and so had a U.S. flag and a Washington state flag in my garage.
I immediately took them to the coffee shop and left them with staff to replace the worn flags.
In speaking with the staff person at the coffee shop, and also the Lakewood Police Department, they said a ceremony will be conducted on Nov. 29 at the site. But no one seemed to have a good grasp of who was going to do what, when. No replacement flags had yet been secured.
I hope that with at least the two flags I dropped off, that’s a start. Now it is up to the Lakewood Police and Pierce County Sheriff’’s departments to come through with their new flags.
