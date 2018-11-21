Puyallup: Growing more than roads can absorb

Like many other residents in Puyallup, I’ve quickly taken notice of how fast the city is growing. Up on the hill, houses seem to be popping up like weeds. It’s starting to feel a bit cramped.
More people equal more cars, and more cars equal more traffic. When most of the roads are two lanes, that problem starts to snowball.
Shaw Road is one of the main roads that residents use in Puyallup, and it’s the road I just happen to live on. So many cars have come speeding through the residential roads that homeowners have posted signs in their yards, urging drivers to slow down.
In late October, there was an accident right by my mailbox. The car smashed through my neighbor’s fence.
The increasing population is inevitable, but Puyallup can only handle so much.
