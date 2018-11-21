Big spenders: Editorial ignored part of problem

Re: “Out of state big spenders win election,” (TNT editorial, 11/8).
I noticed that you didn’t comment on the candidates up for election in regards to the out-of-sstate big spenders. Just the ballot initiatives.
Since pretty much all conservative candidates were up against big money that was used to pay for negative advertising, contributing to their loss, I have to presume you were in favor of those big spenders.
Many people have not been pleased with that source of big money either. But you ignored that issue. For shame!
