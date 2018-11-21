Respect: Too many politicians fail to earn it

There seems to be a mistaken idea of respect in this country. It is not something that can be demanded but must ultimately be earned.
Our governing bodies are all acting like kindergartners who would be given failing grades for constantly starting fights and not learning to play nice with others.
Just go back to your seats and be quiet! Stop that insistent tweeting of your innermost thoughts!
Personally I would not give a dime for a carload of Democrats or Republicans. They are so party focused and seem to be cut from the same cloth.
Everyone seems to forget that government should be focusing on the country, not on the party or the individual.
How can we be expected to respect such infantile behavior?
Comments