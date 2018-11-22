Media bias: Admiral misdirects blame

Currently there’s a nationwide emphasis being placed on the importance of a free press in maintaining our democracy. Any logical person understands why this is important.
William McRaven, a retired four-star admiral and former Navy Seal with a stellar record of achievement, is in the forefront of stressing this point and has criticized President Trump as a threat to democracy.
However, McRaven, a patriot whose service I honor, is willfully ignoring a major problem in our media today. As a graduate of University of Texas-Austin with a degree in journalism, he obviously understands the importance of fair minded, balanced and unbiased reporting.
Unfortunately today, a disproportionate amount of reporting from our so-called mainstream media is being carried out by partisan hacks who distort and omit relevant facts in order to advance their own political agendas.
CNN’s Jim Acosta is such an individual and doesn’t merit the title of journalist. He degrades the profession.
