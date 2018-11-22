I-1631: Revisionist editorial shows hypocrisy

Re: "Out of state big spenders win election," (TNT editorial, 11/8).
I read this editorial with amusement. I read Initiative 1631 before the ads even started and came to the conclusion that it was flawed. The flaw: giving Gov. Jay Inslee billions of dollars to spend through an unelected board chosen by him.
I assume a lot of our citizens simply didn’t want another tax. (Calling it a carbon "fee" so the revenue wouldn’t go to the general fund could easily be changed by the Legislature in two years.)
The TNT was one of the few newspaper editorial boards that endorsed this initiative, yet you now call it flawed in this latest editorial.
You also indicate it's OK for in-state interests to spend big money to sway the vote, but not out-of-state big money.
Yet no comment about out-of-state big money being spent on races for political office. What hypocrisy!
