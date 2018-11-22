Women: Photo treats them as if invisible

Re: “Looking Back” photo (TNT, 11/16).
Your historical photo from a 1954 banquet of the Tacoma Master Builders Association neglected to name the two women standing among the seven identified men.
If nothing else you could have acknowledged their presence in the photo with a comment about the two women being unidentified by the photographer at the time.
Women are tired of being unrecognized, unnamed and at times dismissed.
These women likely contributed to the success of the MBA by working in the association, being supportive wives or as builders in their own right.
