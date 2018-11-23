Language: It’s our duty to be multilingual

Language is an interesting human creation. It is our responsibility as Earth’s citizens to attempt to talk to each other, and the first step in that process is making sure we know how to do that.
If a person can only speak their native language, their ability to see from different perspectives is stunted.
Monolingual English speakers will struggle to communicate in a country outside of the Anglosphere, despite the prevalence of English. This prevents them from learning about the host country’s culture independently, instead requiring that they trust a tour guide.
Globalism and international communication have greatly influenced how people live, work and travel. Learning at least one foreign language opens one’s mind to a new way of thinking, and it is important that every person experiences this.
