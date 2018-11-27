Trump: Loyalty to Saudis goes too far

Re: “Trump contradicts CIA assessment on Khashoggi killing,” (TNT, 11/23).
Normally in everyday matters, President Donald Trump demonstrates a great deal of courage. However, in the Jamal Khashoggi matter he has acted like a cowardly businessman.
Trump’s behavior may very well be his undoing.
In 1967, President Lyndon Johnson acted in a similar way in response to the USS Liberty incident, when Israel forces attacked an American ship and killed 34 U.S. servicemen during the Arab-Israeli Six Day War.
CYBER MONDAY SALE!
Only $20 for a full year of digital access! Hurry! Offer ends Monday!
#ReadLocal
America cannot allow its allies to trample and manipulate us.
If “America First” is to mean anything, there have to be consequences for the murder of Khashoggi.
Dale J. McCracken, Lakewood
Comments