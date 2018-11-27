Missionary killing: Don’t mourn arrogant visitor

Re: “American killed by isolated tribe on Indian island,” (TNT, 11/22).
This person ignored clear rules which state that foreigners are not allowed to visit these remote islands, which have one of the last unspoiled indigenous cultures on the planet.
John Allen Chau’s desire to share his religion is not only arrogant and a sign of a lack of sensitivity to others customs and laws; it was literally the death of him.
I’m sorry I can’t mourn that level of hubris. Nor should you. To publish an article that cheers this guy’s adventures is just tone deaf.
CYBER MONDAY SALE!
Only $20 for a full year of digital access! Hurry! Offer ends Monday!
#ReadLocal
Sorry for the loss of life, but this is exactly what is wrong with missionary work: the notion that these people need saving.
Mira Farrow, Tacoma
Comments