World leadership: Trump making us irrelevant

Many countries that we rely on for a substantial amount of trade are now planning for a future without us.
We have some semiconductor technologies, but most of our technology brain trust is made up of recent immigrants or Green Card holders, if not straight-out H1B visa holders.
Russia, China, and many others can now simply pay these creative and smart people more than us.
Fact is, nobody needs the U.S. for much of anything anymore, except maybe our military. We are quickly becoming a Third World nation.
President Trump has done this to us, and the one thing that many in the world have looked up to and respected the U.S. for throughout our history is gone.
Our morality.
Not going, but gone.
Jake Bottero, Lakewood
