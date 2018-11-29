LNG: Common sense please

Re: “Tideflats future, LNG plant draw high public interest,” (TNT, 11/1).
There were 230 natural gas explosions in the U.S. between 2010 and 2016, causing $3.4 billion in damages, according to the nonprofit group FracTracker Alliance.
More recently, there were explosions in Wisconsin in July, Denver in August and Boston in September. You can read about natural gas disasters and human incompetence for hours online.
No way would this gigantic LNG fiasco on the Tacoma Tideflats be worth the risk. No way.
Mike Miner, Bonney Lake
