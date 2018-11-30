Languages: Empower kids at younger ages

I am a Running Start student in my first quarter at college. Did you know that learning a language other than the one you learned at home will increase your ability to speak, read and think in that language?
The best time to learn a new language is when you are a child, before your brain fully develops at around age 7. We should start teaching languages in elementary schools rather than school districts choosing high schools to begin teaching and introducing new languages.
By giving children the opportunity to learn languages earlier, it will be easier for them to develop fluency and to be able to think in a new language. Rather than having students start at level one in high school, they could start in third grade.
Students could progress to new levels and be well versed in multiple languages if they choose, which would benefit them later in life.
Haylie C. Crosby, Milton
