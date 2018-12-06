Road project: County wastes tax dollars

When Canyon Road was widened from 112th to 176th Street East, Pierce County put a median down the middle.
Workers planted thousands of dollars worth of shrubs, flowers and ground cover. It had to be manually maintained and watered (extra cost).
Now Pierce County has undone all of the beautification it completed in 2012. They dug up all the plants, flowers, ground cover and covered it with asphalt.
There needs to be accountability for the waste of our tax dollars.
