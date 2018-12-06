Letters to the Editor

School bands: Parade not as merry without them

By Donna Dolge Tacoma

December 06, 2018 04:54 PM

My husband and I recently had the joy of attending the 6th Avenue Santa Parade.

The first thing that hit me was how well attended this event was in numbers, plus a diversity of age and race.

As the parade got going, the second thing to hit me was the lack of marching bands — not one from any school. Pep squads marched, some using recorded music.

Judging by how well attended this now 10-block parade is, isn’t it time for local school districts to add this event to their calendars and budgets?

