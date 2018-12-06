School bands: Parade not as merry without them

My husband and I recently had the joy of attending the 6th Avenue Santa Parade.
The first thing that hit me was how well attended this event was in numbers, plus a diversity of age and race.
As the parade got going, the second thing to hit me was the lack of marching bands — not one from any school. Pep squads marched, some using recorded music.
Judging by how well attended this now 10-block parade is, isn’t it time for local school districts to add this event to their calendars and budgets?
