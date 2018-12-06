Traffic laws: Are police too busy to enforce?

I have been riding my bike and walking quite a bit since retiring a few years ago. I observe many more cars as I travel much slower that they do. I am very aware of folks not observing traffic laws.
As an example: I stop at an intersection and can’t see into a vehicle to see if the driver sees me or not because the windows are tinted too dark. There are laws, but you can get darker-than-legal tinting if you sign a waiver. Why is it OK to do that?
Virtually every time I travel somewhere by bike or on foot, I observe drivers breaking traffic laws. I can count on one finger how many times in the past several years, I have seen Tacoma’s finest stopping someone.
I grew up hearing that if you take care of the small things, the big things will take care of themselves. It seems police are too busy taking care of the big things these days to take care of the small things like upholding traffic laws.
I suggest a change might ultimately turn things around in the long term.
