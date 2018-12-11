Daylight Savings Time: It messes with students’ heads

Daylights Savings Time was instituted in 1966 to give farmers more time to work during the day. But nowadays modern farming can be done at all times .
There is simply no reason for us to still practice Daylight Savings when we no longer live in an agriculturally dominated society.
As a student, I find that it often stresses students out and causes people to be more tired then they would usually be.
The effects are not as bad in the fall, but once spring rolls around people who have to get up at 5 a.m. for classes or work start to really feel like they’re not getting enough sleep.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Daylights Savings is an example of something that has never been pulled of the books even though it no longer holds relevancy today.
Matthias J. Clother, Puyallup
Comments