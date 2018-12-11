Sea lions: Potential food source for Orcas

Re: “10 sea lions confirmed shot in Puget Sound,” (TNT, 12/5).
I suspect this is anger over the salmon again. When will people realize that nature had a way to keep two species in check?
I’m referring to Orcas starving while their natural food, the sea lion, is being protected under the Marine Mammal Protection Act.
I believe Fish & Wildlife officials need to figure how to herd the Orca pod to the sea lions and nature will take over from there.
It may be too much for the squeamish, but it is nature.
Orcas started depending on salmon for sustenance due to the sea lion decimation by man. Now they need to find this food source again.
