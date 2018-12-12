Christmas censorship: #MeToo should be questioned

I’ve been reading various articles on the song “Baby, It’s Cold Outside,” a Christmas classic the late Broadway composer Frank Loesser wrote back in 1944.
Sadly, the #MeToo movement has been making strides to censor this beautiful song and several radio stations pulled it from their airwaves.
I call this censorship, crystal clear and plain and simple.
The movement, once born of genuine concern for the emotional and overall wellbeing of voiceless women seeking to denounce sexual harassment and abuse, is sadly turning into an elaborate media machine of political correctness where reason and logic can never coexist.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
I do not think #MeToo is wrong in giving a voice to many women, regardless of age, ethnicity or situation.
But when it seeks to place anyone, including innocent men, in the victim-versus-perpetrator mantra while disregarding individual rights and responsibilities and law, then #MeToo is already headed to complete disaster.
Comments