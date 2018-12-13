Drug abuse: Be strong, avoid bad influences

Citizens are constantly informed about the dangers of illegal, addictive drugs in our nation through personal conversations and through the media. Yet people still consume them.
Avoiding drugs is the only solution to end the crisis. Avoid sellers and others who fill minds with weakness instead of strength. Avoid people who say our country should follow the drug trends of other countries.
Our nation is in a drug mess. Everybody needs to protect themselves from these influences. Stay strong until you are old enough to make your own way.
