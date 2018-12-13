Climate change: Leadership deficit leads to doom

President Trump has defined man-made climate change a hoax. His gut tells him it is so. After all, he is a stable genius. But what is a stable genius except someone smart enough to clean up after horses?
We should have listened to Al Gore, but the people elected George Bush instead, thereby sealing our own doom.
Instead of culturing new industries to send us into the future, we have chosen to screw our heads into the sand and hide from grim reality.
Naked greed and unvarnished self interest have guided us to this point in history, where in the future we will be reviled for our inaction.
When today’s oil dollars are more important than the world we want to leave to our grandchildren, it should be obvious that our priorities are wrong.
We could remove the president and start a crash program, but I fear it is too late.
Perhaps it is time for an alien intervention, or a revelation of alien technology. We trashed God’s world. He probably won’t help us.
