Vaccinations: Cost shouldn’t be an obstacle

Health care is a right, not a privilege. I believe everyone should have access to it, especially children.
It breaks my heart to see families struggling to get vaccinations they need for their children to be healthy because prices are so high.
When a child is not vaccinated, he or she can spread diseases to other children and, worst of all, to the ones too young to be vaccinated.
According to the Immunization partnership: “Influenza kills more people in the United States than all other vaccine-preventable diseases combined.”
By fixing eligibility requirements, more people could qualify for free health insurance for their child. I believe this would be a big step to become a more healthy community.
To receive free or low-cost health insurance, visit the Washington Health Plan Finder website to see if you qualify. If you don't, health insurance is offered for prices based on income.
Please give children the vaccinations they need to better their lives.
