WWII: A great tribute to heroes like Bush

It is serendipitous that a new exhibit at the Harbor History Museum in Gig Harbor opened immediately following President George H.W. Bush’s touching memorial service.
Titled “Bomber Boys,” the exhibit celebrates the sacrifice and heroism of a World War II bomb squadron in the European theater. These young men, like Bush, faced unthinkable dangers every mission flown.
There are several unique artifacts, from original bomber jackets to a recreation of the boys’ Spartan sleeping arrangements.
Making this extraordinary exhibit even more meaningful is the fact that its developer and curator is Stephanie Lile, the museum’s executive director, whose father was attached to the squadron.
She also teaches museum studies at University of Washington Tacoma, which helps explain why this exhibit is world class in content and execution.
It’s well worth a visit to experience the unique story of the 445th Bomb Squadron.
