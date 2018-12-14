Letters to the Editor

Trump: Accountability should not be deferred

By Lorna (McCall ) Thompson Roy

December 14, 2018 04:46 PM

Re: “Dems raise impeachment prospect, jail for Trump,” (TNT, 12/10).

Why would President Trump only be charged with a crime after he leaves office? What makes him above the law now?

Why is he above having to take a lie detector with all he has been accused of covering up and presumed to be lying about ?

Trump is a disgrace to our country and the people he is representing . He should be accountable for his actions now, not later.

